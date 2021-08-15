Auction items stolen out of storage unit in Mandan

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Bismarck animal shelter has spent the last year and a half preparing for an annual fundraiser auction to raise money for rescuing animals.
But last night one of the volunteers found some of those auction items were stolen.

Julie Schirado says she visited her storage unit in Mandan where the auction items were kept.. and noticed the unit was breached.
She says five high value items, including homemade tables, pet beds and furniture, that would have been sold are now missing.
The money brought in from the sale will contribute to rescue efforts.. but now there are fewer items to sell.


‘It’s going to cost us 5 to 6 thousand dollars. When you put a couple hundred dollars into every animal and that’s the animals that are healthy; just spaying and neutering and shots: it costs us a lot ,” said Julie Schirado, Furry Friends Rockin Rescue Volunteer.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Sports News

More Local Sports

Latest State News

See More State News

Latest National News

More National News

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories