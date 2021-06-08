Audit of Solen Public School District leads to over $1.3M in adjustments

The Office of the State Auditor released an audit of the Solen Public School District, and say they found 11 areas of concern leading to over $1.3 million in adjustments.

According to State Auditor Joshua Gallion, the areas of concern include:

Multi-year bank reconciliation issues totaling $776,745, meaning inconsistent information between account balances. A press release says at the time of the audit, management was not able to determine if this was caused by error or fraud

Inaccurate financials submitted to the Department of Public Instruction. The financial records submitted to DPI did not align with financial records, which impact funding allocations for school districts

Incorrect fund balances, in the General Fund, Building Fund, Johnson O’Malley Fund and Student Activities Fund

Missing board approvals for nearly $1 million. The audit says the board did not properly approve 53 various expenses, totaling $647,368. They also did not properly approve two construction invoices totaling $266,919

Lacking documentation for $29,874. Documentation was not found for $17,628 in checks to a former employee, $949 in checks to vendors and $11,297 in credit card purchases

The staff responsible for these areas of concern are no longer with the district, Communications Officer Emily Dalzell said.

