Auditor explains how to read your tax estimate statement

If you’re a homeowner, you’ve probably gotten your tax estimate statement in the mail.

Ward County Auditor Marisa Haman says this is not a bill, just an estimate of what to expect come December when you do get your bill. She says this is an opportunity for you to see your values and taxes by district.

At the top, you’ll see your home value for this year compared to last year.

Next, you can see the taxes by each district: county, city, school and parks are some of them.

On the right-hand side, you’ll see if the taxes increased or decreased from last year to this year.

“One of the most important things is with these levies, once we’ve done the estimates, we’re held to that and we can only go down. We can’t increase that from your estimates. You may see a change going down in some of these but you’re not going to see a huge increase or anything from what your estimate said,” Haman said.

At the bottom of your tax estimate statement, you’ll find a list of public hearings where you can have any questions answered about why taxes are increasing or decreasing. Haman says the hearings are for budget questions, not property values.