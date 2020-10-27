Auditors test election equipment before early voting and Election Day

As North Dakotans cast their votes, auditors want to assure you that the equipment is working properly.

Ward County Auditor Marisa Haman tested the equipment for KX on Monday. She took marked sample ballots and put them through the machines, double-checking the results to make sure they match. She then uploaded them to the state to verify if there were any issues with the software.

She says many people don’t know there are actually two machines one for absentee and one for in-person voting.

“So our machines are a little different. These are more for individuals so that they can put their ballots in themselves and have that privacy. Where the machine for absentee because we have the secrecy sleeves for those ballots, we’re able to use the stacks and not know who’s ballots are which and get them through in a lot quicker time than we would with these machines,” Haman said.

Haman says all of the ballots are locked up and secured every night.