Auditors test election equipment before early voting and Election Day

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As North Dakotans cast their votes, auditors want to assure you that the equipment is working properly.

Ward County Auditor Marisa Haman tested the equipment for KX on Monday. She took marked sample ballots and put them through the machines, double-checking the results to make sure they match. She then uploaded them to the state to verify if there were any issues with the software.

She says many people don’t know there are actually two machines one for absentee and one for in-person voting.

“So our machines are a little different. These are more for individuals so that they can put their ballots in themselves and have that privacy. Where the machine for absentee because we have the secrecy sleeves for those ballots, we’re able to use the stacks and not know who’s ballots are which and get them through in a lot quicker time than we would with these machines,” Haman said.

Haman says all of the ballots are locked up and secured every night.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Voter Attire

Testing Equipment

Early Voting

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/27

Tuesday's Forecast: Warmer with a morning wintry mix

Women's Small Business Month

Recovery Reinvented

National Day Calendar: American Beer Day

WDA Volleyball

Rugby Volleyball

Consumer Alert: FTC reports consumers lost $117 million to social media scams in first half of 2020

Beach Football

Tom Barry Settlement

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/26

Bismarck Volleyball

Monday, October 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Dr. Birx Visit

Flu Shot Numbers

ATW: Athletic Trainers

ATW: Surrey Football

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss