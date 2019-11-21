Austin Vetter ordained 11th bishop of Helena Diocese

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Church leaders say Rev. Austin Vetter has become the 11th bishop of the Diocese of Helena after the former bishop was appointed in Las Vegas last year.

The 52-year-old Vetter was officially appointed bishop Wednesday to replace Bishop George Leo Thomas’ leadership of 15 years.

Church leaders say Monsignor Kevin O’Neill has served as diocesan administrator of Helena since Thomas left for Nevada.

Officials say the Diocese of Helena has 57 parishes, 38 mission churches and serves more than 45,000 Catholics.

Vetter says he looks forward to building upon the work of the church and the leaders who came before him.

Vetter grew up near Linton, North Dakota and attended North Dakota State University receiving his degree in philosophy before studying in Rome.

