Bismarck High School teacher and former soccer player Ricardo Pierre-Louis is putting his country on the map and sharing his success story with Horizon Middle School students.

“My parents could not read or write their own names. I understood from a young age what education has done for me, that’s the reason why I wanted to become a teacher,” said Pierre-Louis.

After high school, Ricardo moved to the states to attend Lee University and play a sport he loves.

“I enjoyed the game of soccer and I worked really hard. Four years later I received a contract professionally, academy level in France,” Pierre-Louis said.

Louis said growing up in Haiti wasn’t easy for him and he is now educating other Bismarck students as they plan to partner and sponsor with students in Haiti.

“I want to be able to connect the youth here, with the youth in Haiti, the work that I do here in the community of Bismarck,” Pierre-Louis said.

Which is the very reason why he’s in this classroom Horizon Teacher Stephanie Holtz purchased Pierre-Louis’ book for her class to read.

“We decided to shift gears and they agreed it would be great. I brought them a book for Christmas, and we read it. We wrote interview questions,” Holtz said.

Anika Helm is one of the students excited to put all the pieces together launching the partnership.. knowing it can help provide a better education and life for students in Haiti.

“What Ricardo told me is happening to kids down there, I would love to learn more about what is happening to them,” Helm said.

Pierre-Louis describes the quality of education in Haiti as poor which is why he wants to do something about it.

“Only 50% have access to even go to school, and only 2% of students graduate,” Pierre-Louis said.

The initial start was forming his foundation in 2013 with plans to build a school in Haiti providing more students a quality education.

“We’re at the point where we actually get to build it. In the process of building the school, we have the process of building the school; we have the engineers from the US and Canada that have already went to Haiti and do the design,” Pierre-Louis said.

Holtz’s students now have the possibility to get to know other children the same age as them from a different country.

“With maybe a child sponsorship, it could be zooming with them during a class, or them having to go to Hatti because it will definitely change the future of our kids,” Pierre-Louis said.

Pierre-Louis said that in Haiti you have to pass a grade-level test, if you do not pass you will have to repeat that grade level, which has held several people back.

A private school is an option, but it is not what you think it sounds like as Pierre-Louis describes it: unqualified teachers instruct students, and the cost is about $10 a day with wages not even adding up to that.

Horizon Students will meet next Monday to discuss more ideas on how this partnership can succeed