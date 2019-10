The Williston Police Department and the Williams County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the public’s help in solving recent break-ins at storage units in the Williston area.

They’re asking people who have storage units to check them and report any thefts from or damage to their units.

If you need to file a report or if you have any information on the recent break-ins, you’re asked to contact the Williston Police at 701-577-1212, or the Williams County Sheriff at 701-577-7700.