MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KXNET) — Nearly three months after Kevin Grey Bull was found dead near a trolley bridge in Morton County, the search continues for the person or people responsible for his death.

On the evening of September 23, responding officers from the Mandan Police Department located 65-year-old Grey Bull deceased. The North Dakota State Forensic Examiner’s Office ruled his death a homicide.

Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier says his office is reviewing surveillance video, chasing down leads, and attempting to locate witnesses in the case. However, it remains unclear whether Grey Bull was targeted or killed in a random attack.

Kirchmeier also says investigators are working to piece together a timeline of events in the hours before Grey Bull’s murder.

“We’re trying to narrow down the 24 hours prior to the victim being located and we’re doing that by going through a lot of video that has been provided around that area that he was possibly at,” said Kirchmeier.

He added that evidence has been submitted to the North Dakota State Crime Laboratory for testing.

If you have any information related to Grey Bull’s death, you’re asked to contact the Morton County Sheriff’s Office at 701-667-3330.

You can also submit anonymous tips using the NDTip app.