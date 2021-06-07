Authorities end underwater search for missing kayaker in Missouri River

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Authorities have ended an underwater search for a kayaker who went missing on the Missouri River south of Bismarck.

Forty-one-year-old Joby Seagren disappeared on Saturday near a popular recreation area called Kimball Bottoms.

Reports say that rescuers have been searching using sonar, a drone and a plane before they called off the underwater portion of the search on Monday.

Burleigh County Sheriff’s Major Gary Schaffer says the aerial search will continue each morning and evening.

