Authorities identify Bismarck man killed in overnight shooting

Authorities have identified the man killed in a stand-off with police late Thursday and early Friday morning in Bismarck.

Cody Carnes, 30, was killed by a West Dakota SWAT officer after making threats and firing a gun out of a house window.

According to the Bismarck Police Department, officers responded to the 100 block of Riverside Park Road around 10:00 PM Thursday night, after getting several 911 calls.

Officers evacuated nearby homes in the neighborhood and attempted to contact Carnes.

Police say he refused to come out and told officers he had numerous rounds of ammunition, could blow up the neighbor’s wall and had barricaded the door.

The SWAT team was brought in and an arrest warrant for Carnes was issued.

Police say a shot was heard inside the house; then Carnes fired a shot out a window with a pistol. SWAT officers shot back. Carnes was then found dead inside the home.

Authorities say the investigation is continuing. The officers involved will be placed on administrative leave.

