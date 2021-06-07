Authorities identify Jet Skier killed in Missouri River Saturday

The Morton County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who died after his Jet Ski tipped in the Missouri River Saturday evening.

Authorities were dispatched to Graner Park south of Mandan Saturday around 10:30 p.m., June 5, to find Rodrigo Soto-Garcia, 30, Bismarck, and his passenger, a 22-year-old female from South Dakota, pulled onto the shore by individuals at the campground.

Bystanders were performing CPR on Soto-Garcia until a sheriff’s deputy arrived.

Soto-Garcia was wearing a life vest at the time of the accident and was unconscious when responders arrived.

He was taken to a Bismarck hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Soto-Garcia’s female passenger was not injured.

The Morton County Sheriff’s Office and the North Dakota Game and Fish Department are still investigating the cause of the mishap.