Authorities identify man whose body was found in the Missouri River

The Morton County Sheriff’s Office Thursday morning identified the body of a man found in the Missouri River April 11.

Carlo Touchine, 45, was found near a private dock south of the Expressway Bridge in Mandan around 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

An autopsy was conducted by a North Dakota State Forensic Examiner.

The cause of death is still under investigation but authorities say there are no injuries to indicate foul play.

Touchine’s last known address was in Dickinson.

The Mandan Police Department and Mandan Fire Department assisted with the investigation on Sunday.