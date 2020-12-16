Authorities investigating an overnight car crash that damaged Lewis & Clark Elementary in Minot

A Minot elementary school is left with substantial damage following a car crash.

According to Minot Police, a 23-year-old man struck Lewis & Clark Elementary School about 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The man fled the scene and did not report it.

The crash damaged the wall of a third-grade classroom. The school principal says crews were out this morning assessing the damage, and it may be a few weeks before students are back in the classroom.

“We had a big crew that came in this morning and got everything cleaned up. We have a construction crew out there right now, putting in a new wall. So hopefully after Christmas, we will be back in the classroom,” said Principal Pat Slotsve.

Authorities say the accident remains under investigation and charges are being submitted to the city attorney’s office.