Authorities issue ‘Silver Alert’ for missing Dickinson man

The Dickinson Police Department needs your help in locating a missing Dickinson man.

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for 68-year-old Raymond Payne. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds and is balding with grey hair and has hazel eyes.

His last known whereabouts were on Wednesday, November 11 at his residence in Dickinson.

He is believed to be driving a 2003 white Dodge Caravan, with license plate 254ABK.

Payne was last seen wearing blue flannel, white undershirt and jeans.

He has a medical condition that warrants concern for his safety if he is not located.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Dickinson Police Department at 701-

456-7759.

You can get more information at www.ndresponse.gov/alert.