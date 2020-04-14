Auto insurance companies giving customers refunds

A number of insurance companies are now refunding or giving discounts to policyholders because of COVID-19.

With so many people staying home due to the pandemic, there’s less traffic nationwide. State Farm, one of the largest auto insurers, is sending a total of $2 billion back to customers.

We spoke with one agent to see if customers need to take any steps in order to get some of that money.

“There is no action needed on behalf of the customer as long as you are a State Farm mutual customer, in between those time frames, you will be given a piece of the pie,” said Jessica Aardahl.

She says the money will be given back to customers in the form of a credit to use on future bills.

Companies like Allstate, Geico, Liberty Mutual and USAA will also be refunding their customers.