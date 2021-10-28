Available hospital beds statewide very low, warns ND Health Department

FILE – This Oct. 28, 2020, file photo shows new machinery, right, that helps to turn a regular hospital room into an isolation room at Bellevue Hospital in New York. Hospitals in the city’s public NYC Health and Hospitals’ system have been upgrading their equipment, bracing for a potential resurgence of coronavirus patients, drawing on lessons learned in the spring when the outbreak brought the nation’s largest city to its knees. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

The North Dakota Department of Health is warning hospitalizations remain very high statewide for COVID-19 as well as other illnesses and injuries, meaning only 9 percent of all inpatient hospital beds and 5 percent of all ICU beds are currently available.

“At this critical time, please take precautions to stay out of the hospital, including being up to date on your immunizations and practicing injury prevention,” the department posted on its Facebook page.

According to the health department, in Burleigh County, there are no inpatient or ICU beds available as of October 27. That can change daily as patients are released and admitted.

In Williams and Stark counties, there are no ICU beds reported available.

In Ward County, 2 beds are reported available for ICU patients.