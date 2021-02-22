Average price of gas climbs 14 cents a gallon to $2.64

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 14 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.64.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that gas prices will likely continue to rise as crude oil costs remain high.

The price at the pump has climbed 46 cents since Nov. 20. The highest average price in the nation is $3.57 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area.

In North Dakota, the current price average stands at $2.55 per gallon. In some parts of the state North Dakotans are even seeing prices at $2.65 and $2.79 a gallon.

Compared to last months average which stood at $2.29 a gallon, gas prices have gone up close to 30 cents.

The lowest average is $2.20 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price of diesel went up 10 cents over the same period to $2.85.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/22

Warm & windy today with light snow on the way

Huff Hills Ski Patrol

NDC FEB 22

College Hockey

College Basketball

Plays of the Week

The "Fauci effect"

Wishek family onboard United flight

College Basketball

WDA Hockey

State Wrestling

Class B Basketball

Tuition assistance for National Guard members

Small business support

LEGO Regionals

All about drones in ND

FNF Pt 2

FNF Pt 1

Mandan Nutrition

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News