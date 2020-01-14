Avoid an accident, clear your car

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Leaving snow on your vehicle could have more consequences than what you might think.

Although a hassle, it’s in the best interest of all drivers to completely clear off any snow or ice, that means beyond the windshields.

In some states, it’s against the law to drive with snow atop your vehicle.

It is not a North Dakota law, but if an obstruction of vision is a result of snow or ice on windows or windshields and leads to an accident, drivers could then be cited for negligence or even recklessness.

Sergeant Kevin Houston said, “When you start driving, that snow blows off and then blocks your rear window anyway, not to mention the snow blowing off or landing in the vision of the people behind you.”

Just because it is not in the North Dakota Century Code, does not mean it’s not important

Remember that snow blowing from your vehicle could obstruct your vision and that of drivers around you.

The safest option is to take those few extra minutes to completely clear your car.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Clear Your Vehicle!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clear Your Vehicle!"

College Basketball - Jan. 13

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball - Jan. 13"

UMary Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Bball"

Washburn Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Washburn Bball"

Keeping your neighbors safe in the cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keeping your neighbors safe in the cold"

Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrestling"

Monday, January 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, January 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Rent vs. Buy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rent vs. Buy"

Tax Exemption

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tax Exemption"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

New Apartments

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Apartments"

Minot Murder Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Murder Update"

KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/13"

Police Officer BodyCam Records Moment He Is Hit By A Train

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Officer BodyCam Records Moment He Is Hit By A Train"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/13"

A Big Arctic Push Means Life Threatening Wind Chills

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Big Arctic Push Means Life Threatening Wind Chills"

Mrs. Haga

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Haga"

Spectrum Online

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spectrum Online"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Reusing Christmas Trees

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reusing Christmas Trees"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge