Avoid an accident, clear your car

Leaving snow on your vehicle could have more consequences than what you might think.

Although a hassle, it’s in the best interest of all drivers to completely clear off any snow or ice, that means beyond the windshields.



In some states, it’s against the law to drive with snow atop your vehicle.



It is not a North Dakota law, but if an obstruction of vision is a result of snow or ice on windows or windshields and leads to an accident, drivers could then be cited for negligence or even recklessness.

Sergeant Kevin Houston said, “When you start driving, that snow blows off and then blocks your rear window anyway, not to mention the snow blowing off or landing in the vision of the people behind you.”



Just because it is not in the North Dakota Century Code, does not mean it’s not important

Remember that snow blowing from your vehicle could obstruct your vision and that of drivers around you.



The safest option is to take those few extra minutes to completely clear your car.