Avoiding aches and pains while working from home

Many people have been working from home due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and making that switch from the office can be stressful. But you could be causing stress on your body as well.

Working from your kitchen table? Or maybe your couch? Working for home is now the new normal, but it could be causing you unexpected physical stress

“With dining room tables and stuff now becoming our new desk, we probably see a little more hunching over, probably more rounding of the shoulders,” said Dr. Annika Larson.

Dr. Larson is a chiropractor who says it can easy to use bad seating or working habits when in the comfort of your home, but if you don’t change those habits now, you could suffer later.

“You might notice some headaches, fatigue, overall muscle tension,” she added.

She says you may not have everything in your home that you do in your office, but you can still make it work. Starting with your chair. The best position is to have your feet on the floor, while your pelvis and back fit against the back of the chair.

While sitting, make sure your screen is eye level, so that you are looking slightly down…looking at the wrong angle could cause stress or tension in your neck.

And if you want to be a little casual and work from your bed or couch, sit with your back to the wall or headboard with pillows to support your back and spine. Most importantly…take breaks.

Dr. Larson said, “Get up, walk around, do some exercises and stuff. If you take a 5-10 minute break, you can bust out quite a few exercises.”

Expert advice while working from home now, so you won’t have to visit the doctor later.

Dr. Larson also says stretching every morning before you start your tasks for the day can relieve some of those aches and pains you may feel.