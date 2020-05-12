Awaiting Governor’s guidance on moving forward with Bismarck-Mandan 4th of July parade

The pandemic has brought a lot more parades than usual for seniors, teachers and medical workers. But one parade that’s a longtime tradition in Bismarck-Mandan – the 4th of July parade – is still up in the air.

This year would mark the 139th year for the Mandan Independence Day Parade. It’s only been canceled three times in history. The last was about five years ago due to bad weather. Thousands of people line Main Street and Memorial Highway to see more than 120 participants and floats. The co-chair of the parade says they’re ready to do whatever is needed to make it happen.

“I really do feel that this is our region and our states parade for the 4th of July and all you have to do is look at the audience. People come from all over the state and all over the region just to be here,” said Marlo Anderson, Co-Chair of the Mandan Parade.

Due to social distancing CDC guidelines, large crowds are not advised right now. We’ll find out Friday what the Governor says about guidance for large crowds to gather. That will play a big role in the decision on whether to hold the 4th of July Parade.