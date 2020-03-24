AWorldofHearts brings everyone together in a different way during social distancing

As the nation and the world practice social distancing and staying home, some people may become lonely. This is the story of how an online movement has people from all over the world coming together…just, in a different way.

“The more hearts we can have up, the better,” said mother, Amber Shea.

Shea is talking about #AWorldofHearts. It’s a group on Facebook, created to spread positivity. The idea is simple: display hearts in any visible window.

“This will be a perfect project for kids to do. And, I just love the concept of it, right? The idea that we can all show solidarity from a distance,” Shea said.

Mandy Gill of Bismarck started the group on Friday. When she went to sleep, there were eight members. Now, there are more than 155,000 and that number keeps growing.

“It went from being Bismarck to North Dakota, and then people said they were adding friends from across the country. So then it went to country and now it’s people from all over the world,” Gill said.

For some, it’s more than just hearts.

Local businesses are joining in. Some people are writing positive messages and one Minot family decorated every window on their house.

“It means that we’re all in this together,” said Quinlan Shea.

“It’s cause we were trying to support the people who had it. Because they need help, so we thought maybe we could help them spiritually,” said Keely Shea.

“Probably make their day feel better knowing that people care,” said Conlan Shea.

Another Minot family decorated their windows to show support during this social distancing.

And social distancing is a big deal to the Burner family. Amanda Burner’s son, Kaden, has leukodystrophy, a neurological disorder that affects his immune system.

And while you may feel like you need to get out of the house, Amanda stressed the importance of staying home.

“I would say you are doing an amazing thing when you choose to stay home. It seems simple and like, ‘why am I doing this?’ But, to others, it is one of the biggest gifts you can give to people,” Amanda said.

“We could see neighbors across the street now are starting to put their hearts up and even if you’re just in your house and can’t go anywhere, you can still look out your window and see that other people have done this,” said Gill.

Because we are all in this together.

Click here to see hearts from all over the world.