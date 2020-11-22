B-52 Bombers from Minot Air Force Base Deployed to the Middle East

A crew in B-52 bombers from Minot Air Force base was sent to the Middle East today.

This comes just four days after the Pentagon said the U.S. will reduce troops to 2,500 each in Iraq and Afghanistan.

U.S. Air Force B-52H “Stratofortress” aircrews assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing in Minot conducted a short-notice, long-range mission into the Middle East, according to U.S. Central Command.

The non-stop mission was intended “to deter aggression and reassure U.S. partners and allies”.

The last U.S. long-range bomber presence in the Middle East was in early 2020, according to U.S. Central Command Spokesperson Captain Bill Urban.

At this time we’re unsure of how many crew members were deployed.

