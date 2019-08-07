Babe Ruth World Series comes to Bismarck for the first time

Baseball fans across the country will be coming to Bismarck this week for the 2019 13-15-year old Babe Ruth World Series.

Ten baseball teams from different states will be competing against each other for the title.

This is the first time Bismarck is the host community for the event.

Babe Ruth Baseball League was founded in 1951. It was created for ballplayers ages 13-15 who want to continue playing baseball beyond the age of 12.



The Babe Ruth World Series is one of the largest youth sporting events in the country.

Organizers say this is a great experience for kids.

“Babe Ruth Baseball just isn’t about baseball. It’s about creating good young citizens and people. Sportsmanship is a key component of the event and there is an award given out for sportsmanship. Most of these kids aren’t going to play in college or pro baseball. It would be great to see a few of them get to that level,” said Kevin Klipfel, Facilities and Programs Director at Bismarck Parks and Recreation District.

The tournament is scheduled for August 7-15 at the Bismarck Municipal Ball Park.

