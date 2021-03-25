Back on the air: Linton student shines through setback

Have you ever been so passionate about something that nothing could stand in your way?

When the world came to a screeching halt about a year ago, it was unclear if 18-year-old Hunter Mattheis would be able to continue his radio show at Linton High School.

“Haven’t gone anywhere, haven’t been into any places or anything…just been doing radio in the basement since then,” the 11th grader shared.

“He has every reason to sit and home and be upset. This COVID situation has dealt him a bad hand,” began Linton High School Radio Broadcasting Teacher Jay Schmaltz.

“I have what’s called HLHS, which is hypoplastic left heart syndrome, where the left side of my heart doesn’t work,” Mattheis explained.

Among other side effects from his condition, Mattheis is immunocompromised so school during a pandemic has not been an option.

“He started to voice track and he did this on this cheap little laptop computer with a cheap little headset that he had gotten,” Schmaltz described. “And then all of a sudden we decided, ‘Hey, we can do a little better for him because he’s actually into this.'”

“No disrespect to anybody here, but the bottom line is this guy’s really going nuts over this.”

In the last couple of months, Schmaltz was able to send Hunter a studio mic and headset, and the school administration was happy to pitch in for the control board.

Schmaltz says his Radio Broadcast class is the most popular extracurricular at Linton High School. Like most of the kids, Hunter has been on board since freshman year.

“We have a country station and a rock station, but I’m more on the rock side of music,” Mattheis shared.

“We basically have jobs. It’s like a business,” he added.

The class has shelves worth of awards to back up that work after just four years on the air.

And Hunter: “When I say he’s a special case, I mean that in the most loving possible way,” Schmaltz said. “This kid is the true form of taking a negative and turning it into a positive. He wants to make a career out of this and I firmly believe he can.”

Hunter is already looking to the future, including colleges where he can hone his broadcasting skills and turn his passion into a career.