Back to full-time, in-person learning for Our Redeemer’s Christian School

Today marked the first day of school at Our Redeemer’s Christian School in Minot.

Last year, students had the option to learn with a hybrid model which gave them the ability to learn from home or at school as needed.



This year is full-time, in-person.



The school administrator says they will keep tabs on coronavirus cases in Minot and make changes as needed. But for now, it’s good to be back.

“There’s just a lot of excitement in the air all the way through,” Jeff Ringstad. “In the past, we’ve often joked about the excitement of the elementary kids and kind of more humdrum from the high school kids. It was throughout, everybody was happy to be back in person, back with friends, back in school.”



“You get to see your friends, play at recess, and have fun and talk with them,” said fourth-grader Jayce Bratvold.



His sister, second-grader Brenna said, “I like seeing new faces that you haven’t seen all summer.”



“I like meeting a new teacher and what she does in the classroom,” said their brother, Bryce.

K-12 started today and preschool starts next week.