Back to school (already) reminder: when to vaccinate

There’s a lot for parents to do as summer vacation begins to wrap up, but kids need more than school supplies before the first day of school, they also need to be vaccinated.



North Dakota does allow religious and philosophical exemptions, but many doctors do not suggest going without.



The age groups for back to school boosters are kindergarten, 6th or 7th grade, and about 16 years old or a junior in high school.



There is an additional vaccine that some doctors may suggest depending on your child’s age.



“The Gardasil vaccine. That’s the human papillomavirus vaccine, and it’s controversial because it’s sexually transmitted and we’re giving kids a vaccine against a sexually transmitted disease,” Trinity Health pediatrician, Dr. Diana Peterson said. “But, it causes cervical cancer, oral cancers, it causes anal cancers, it’s a cancer vaccine.”

Dr. Peterson also suggests making appointments for well-child visits rather than sports physicals, because the well-child visits cover more ground in terms of development and growth.



She said she’s very busy in the coming months, but it’s always worth calling for an appointment.



First District Health Unit is also taking back to school appointments and advises that parents make those sooner than later.



