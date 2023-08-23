MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Move-in day at one college has begun, and over the summer the school has been hard at work improving safety and security.

The Director of Campus Security at Minot State says there are 400 security cameras on campus.

They do have 24-hour surveillance, but he says it’s always good to be aware of your surroundings.

Leaders say if a student ever feels unsafe at any time, they can call campus security and they will escort them to their car.

Protecting students is not the only thing security does though, they also help students with everyday problems like a flat tire or a dead battery.

Even if you don’t see campus security in front of you, there are other ways to call for help.

“We do have blue light stations here at Minot State University. There are 26 of them around campus and they are located strategically so there is always one in the sight of another one. You’re standing at this one, there is another one of there. What the blue light station allows, is it has got a video camera built into it. It also has a communication device where the caller can push this red button and contact Minot PD ” said Gary Orluck, the director of security at Minot State University.

MSU campus security says they are constantly patrolling to make sure they keep their students and campus safe.