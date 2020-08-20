Back to school cleaning protocols in place

It’s the first week back at Shiloh Christian School in Bismarck — and new cleaning protocols are keeping custodians busy.

Director of Building and Grounds Jaden Radcliffe says the school has moved lunch to classrooms, spread out desks and added hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the school.

Classroom doors also are staying open to reduce door handle contact, and some teachers have students wipe down their desks before leaving class.

Radcliffe says he’s optimistic students will be safe with the measures in place.

“I’m not too concerned about it,” Radcliffe said. “As far as I’ve seen and especially with children, especially the ages of 0-20 or 0-19, I think there’s been four total hospitalizations, so that age group hasn’t been terribly affected.”

The school has also hired another staff member for cleaning, as well as a weekly service to spray disinfectant throughout the school every Friday night.