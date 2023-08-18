MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Kids are heading back to the classroom next week and educators are already preparing.

Minot Public School Board members met this month to talk about the upcoming school year.

MPS has 85 new first-year teachers starting this year. They have already been in the classroom for a district workshop, with all staff members returning to school on August 21 and 22.

Board members are also putting a new school lunch policy into writing due to legislation this year. This means families of four or more with incomes below $60,000 will qualify for the free school lunch program.

Leaders also say, Minot North High School is nearing completion of its summer construction work and is on track to start winter projects on the interior.

“A lot of activity going on at Minot North. We are seeing the roof going on the two parts, the highest parts of the addition right now. Within the next few days, we are going to see walls going up on the swimming pool addition and that work will continue. A lot of work going on at the stadium right now. Matter of fact turf will be going in relatively soon. The goalposts are in, very exciting,” said Dr. Mark Vollmer, the superintendent of Minot Public Schools.

The first day of school for students in the Minot district is Wednesday, August 23.