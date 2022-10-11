The gallery of the Bismarck Art and Galleries Association. (Image Credit: Bismarck Art and Galleries Association)

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The Bismarck Arts Bash is celebrating its fifth year this week and looks forward to many more years of cheering on creativity in our community.

The Arts Bash was originally created in 2017, with the goal of recognizing, supporting, and promoting organizations that help to contribute to Bismarck’s cultural climate. In the years since its’ inception, the yearly get-together has raised over $20,000 for local arts charities and programs including the Bismarck Ars and Galleries Association, Central Dakota Children’s Choir, Suzuki Schook of Music, and Bismarck Mandan Symphony Orchestra among other groups.

The event will be held at the State Heritage Center on Thursday, October 13, beginning at 6:00 p.m. At the Arts Bash, guests can enjoy live music, fundraising, appetizers, and a cash bar.

The night’s major event is an auction for the coveted Golden Ticket: a bundle that includes tickets for tons of different arts and entertainment throughout the community. While the exact offerings of the Golden Ticket haven’t yet been revealed, here are a few of the guaranteed entries promised by the prize:

Gateway to Science Family Pass

Bismarck/Mandan Symphony Orchestra Tickets

Bismarck Arts and Gallery Association (BAGA) Festival of the Arts Tickets

Two tickets to the Dakota Film Festival

Season Tickets to Northern Plains Dance

Two tickets for the Downtowners Art and Wine Walk

In addition to the Golden Ticket, auctions will also be available for paintings made by local artists, as well as other surprise donations.

Tickets for the Bismarck Arts Bash, as well as the opportunity to sponsor a table, are available here. Individual tickets are $50 each.

KX’s Brendan Rodenberg will cover the Bismarck Arts Bash in greater detail during this weekend’s BRB segment.