Back2Basics food pantry will serve needs of students at Washington Elementary in Minot

A new food pantry in Minot is going to meet the needs of area students. It’s called “Back2Basics” and will be at Washington Elementary. The school is 1 of 3 in the state trying out the program.

On Thursday, the school received its first shipment from Great Plains Food Bank.

The site coordinator says she will work with counselors and teachers to find out which students need it most.

“We’re really excited to bring it to Minot and hopefully bring it to the district one day to do district-wide because this works and other schools across the United States and it’s an amazing thing how it helps families and children,” Danielle Rued said.

Rued says they hope to keep the program going as long as there is a need for it.

She also says it’s participating in this year’s Twice Blessed campaign. Click here to donate.