Backpack Buddies Gearing Up For Holiday Season

A much-needed program in Minot is gearing up for the holiday season.

And with the help…they’re confident they’ll be able to fill as many mouths as possible.

Backpack Buddies is a six-year campaign held by Souris Valley United Way their efforts provide food for kids who may be at risk of not having a meal after school hours, and this year, they plan to boost their efforts, providing more meals during the school’s holiday breaks where students are home for longer periods of time.

Outreach Specialist, Jalisa Tinnes, feels with their extra initiatives, Backpack Buddies is leading in the right direction to stop child hunger.

“I just think that it’s so important to be supporting our local community and supporting especially kids because they should have the opportunity to be kids and not have to worry about adult-like things,” said Tinnes.

Their efforts also extend to Signs and Scheels where $20 coffee will be sold and all proceeds will go towards feeding two children for two weeks.

For ways to help donate and support Backpack Buddies visit Backpack Buddies Facebook Page: LINK

