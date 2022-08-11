MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Something wild went down at the Zoo.

“Sometimes the zoo is seen as a child-friendly place, or a place for seniors to walk and that’s both ends of the spectrum and we’re happy that we’ve reached those crowds but we’re a college town, we’re an Air Force base town, there are young people in our community that maybe Bacon and Brew is the ticket,” said Roosevelt Park Zoo Representative, Jennifer Kleen.

Bacon and Brew is bringing 16 different local restaurants and vendors serving up a bacon-inspired dish, and with each one, you can get a domestic or craft brew.

All of this while listening to a live band and experiencing face-to-face interaction with some of the zoo’s animals.

“All of our restaurant partners are partners who you go to visit every day and they get to showcase something different here at Bacon and Brew and they get to support the zoo as well, which is really wonderful that the community comes together,” added Kleen.

And a lot goes into preparing for a day like this.

Organizers want to make sure that the vendors and people who attend, get to enjoy that unique atmosphere that Bacon and Brew provides.

“We’re really grateful that they’re putting that time and effort into us and I think it’s a really great opportunity to appreciate each other here at Bacon and Brew,” said Kleen.

Currently, there are about 775 people signed, with a max capacity of about 900.

So, there may still be room if you wanna check it out for yourself.

At the end of the night, Bacon and Brew attendees will vote for an MVP for the best bacon dish.