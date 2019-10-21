Bad weather affecting pumpkin patch attendance

MINOT — What’s better than going to the pumpkin patch in the fall?

Something that isn’t fun is wet hay bales and muddy trails.

Rain, snow and cold temperatures have affected pumpkin patches this fall.

Angelic Gardens in Minot is one of them.

The owner said the dry spring affected this fall’s harvest. Now, the wet and cold weather has people not wanting to come out to enjoy pumpkin and apple picking.

“People don’t want to come tromp through the mud even if it’s not raining at the time when we’re open. And we’ve tried to pick some things and haul them out for people, but then they still don’t come just because the weather has been rather chilly,” said Owner Angy Edison.

KX News spoke to another local pumpkin patch and it’s also had lower attendance because of the weather.