Bad weather can’t hold Papa’s Pumpkin Patch down

Papa’s Pumpkin Patch sent out a cry for help on social media and people responded.
The weather has been unkind and some of their decorations were damaged and rides were temporarily shut down.
In the post, they responded, “We will be open from noon-7PM Thursday, Friday, Saturday + Sunday and will have all activities and extras available ALL DAY!”
We tried calling to see if they needed help but their voicemail was clear: The patch is up and decorated and the pony rides, slingshot and other activities will be running. The gates will open at noon today.