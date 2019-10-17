Bad weather can’t hold Papa’s Pumpkin Patch down

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Papa’s Pumpkin Patch sent out a cry for help on social media and people responded.

The weather has been unkind and some of their decorations were damaged and rides were temporarily shut down.

Here is a picture of Papa’s Pumpkin Patch just a few days ago.

In the post, they responded, “We will be open from noon-7PM Thursday, Friday, Saturday + Sunday and will have all activities and extras available ALL DAY!”

We tried calling to see if they needed help but their voicemail was clear: The patch is up and decorated and the pony rides, slingshot and other activities will be running. The gates will open at noon today.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Traffic Tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "Traffic Tips"

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/17"

Pumpkin Gutting is LIFE

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pumpkin Gutting is LIFE"

Pumpkin Gutter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pumpkin Gutter"

Thursday: Sunshine & Warmth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday: Sunshine & Warmth"

High School Volleyball 10.16

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball 10.16"

BSC vs Dawson CC 10.16.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC vs Dawson CC 10.16.19"

Pre-Trial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pre-Trial"

Attorney Shortage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Attorney Shortage"

Valley City Flood Preps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Valley City Flood Preps"

Stanley Scouts Building

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stanley Scouts Building"

Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Football"

Wednesday, October 16th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, October 16th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Recycling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recycling"

Libby

Thumbnail for the video titled "Libby"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

NDHSAA

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDHSAA"

Godfread

Thumbnail for the video titled "Godfread"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge