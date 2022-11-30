WISHEK, N.D. (KXNET) — A plan to build a large wind farm around Wishek will move forward, but it wasn’t unanimous support.

The North Dakota Public Service Commission voted 2-1 in favor of the Badger Wind Farm on Wednesday.

The project will build nearly 80 wind turbines around Wishek in both Logan and McIntosh Counties.

But commissioner Randy Christmann opposed the project, saying there’s not enough equipment in the existing power grid to handle the 250 megawatts the new farm will generate.

“We have absolutely saturated the electric transmission system by building gigawatt after gigawatt after gigawatt of new generation all around the country that the old transmission system is not prepared for,” Christmann said.

Wednesday’s vote grants Badger Wind a certificate to build and operate the new farm.

Orsted reps we asked say it’ll take them about a year and a half to build the new farm, and work is expected to begin early next year.

KX News also reached out to Orsted following the vote and they shared this statement:

“We are very pleased that the commission has granted Orsted the approval to move forward with the Badger Wind project. We expect to commence construction on this project in 2023, which is projected to produce 252MW of power. Orsted looks forward to partnering with more communities in North Dakota to provide clean, affordable energy across the state and provide additional benefits to local communities.”