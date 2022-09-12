MINOT, ND (KXNET) — The Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo and Rodeo Minot frequently feature riders taming the most back-breaking bucks and bulls in the industry. But there’s another type of ‘buck’ brought in by the events that are now being given back to the community.

Since the 2021 Badlands Circuit Finals, the rodeo organization has donated over $25,000 total to groups around the Minot area. The nine programs receiving funds this year are as follows:

Ward County 4-H

Prairie Grit

South Prairie (ND) High School FFA Program

Dakota Boys and Girls Club

TR4 Heart and Soul

Western Wranglers Rodeo Club

St. Joseph Foundation

Independence, Inc.

Blaisedell Rodeo Club, for Mike Solberg Youth Rodeo Scholarship

These financial donations from the Rodeo serve as a great help to nonprofits and organizations around the Minot area.

“To have a large chunk of money like that, it builds longevity for the program,” explained NDSU Extension Ward County 4-H Youth Development Agent Emily Burkett. “We reach over 250 kids in 4-H and also do programming through the schools. This donation goes towards expenses in hosting programming for all Ward County youth.”

According to the committee themselves, the Badlands Circuit Rodeo is one that prides itself on giving back to the area around it.

“We’re proud to have a positive influence on so many different organizations,” said Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo committee member Max Weppler in the release. “There are so many groups doing good work, whether it’s with kids or people with challenges, we are glad we can contribute to so many of them.”

This is also the second year that South Prairie High School’s FFA program received a check. The money goes directly into aiding students in the program. As the school’s ag mechanics team has qualified for the National FFA Convention, the funds will be used in part for travel fees to and from the event.

This year’s Badlands Circuit Finals will be held October 14-16 at the ND State Fair Center in Minot. Performances begin at 7 p.m. on October 14-15, and at 1 p.m. on October 16. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children, and can be purchased online at RodeoMinot.com, North County Mercantile (2000 20th Avenue SE in Minot), and at the gate.

For more information on the Badlands Circuit Finals, visit RodeoMinot.com or the group’s Facebook page.