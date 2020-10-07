Coronavirus
Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo still going on at State Fairgrounds

The show will go on…and that means it’s rodeo time.

The Minot Y’s Men’s Rodeo announced Monday, that due to COVID-19 restrictions, they will not be hosting the Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo this year.

But organizers decided Tuesday that the Circuit Rodeo will be held Oct. 9-11 at the state fairgrounds.
We spoke to one person who says they were determined to make the Badlands portion still happen.

“Minot needs an event to happen. We lost the fair, we lost Høstfest, we lost several events here this year. And Minot, we need a little boost up here,” said Max Weppler, director of the Badlands Circuit Board.

Weppler says there will be social distancing guidelines in place.

Tickets for the Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo can now be purchased for $20 at the gate or through different ticket outlets and refunds for the Y’s Men’s Rodeo are already underway.

