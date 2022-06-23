MEDORA, N.D. (KXNET) — The Badlands Classic Car Show is back on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. MT in Chimney Park.

With the gorgeous backdrop of the Badlands and the Historic De Mores Packing Plant Ruins, Chimney Park is the perfect place to put your car on display for everyone that visits.

Registration entry is free and check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. MT at Chimney Park Picnic Area Pacific Ave.

All years, makes and models are welcome to enter.

People can vote for People’s Choice and first place. First place in best show receives a trophy and the nine remaining winners will be awarded.

You can register at 701-595-0883. Visit the Medora Calendar for more.