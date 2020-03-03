Badlands Crime Stoppers: New app being utilized by Dickinson Police Department

The new app, Badlands Crime Stoppers, will assist the Dickinson community to better connect with the department to find information, view alerts and submit anonymous tips from their phone.

The app is available for download in the Google Play Store, App Store or by visiting the Dickinson Police Department website.





“Our continuing goal is to make the city of Dickinson a safe place in which to live, work and play,” said Dickinson Police Chief Dustin D. Dassinger. “We believe our new Badlands Crime Stoppers app from tip411 will help greatly enhance our ability to deliver on that mission by engaging our community to help fight crime.”

The app also features the ability for police to respond back to anonymous tips, to create an anonymous two-way conversation.

If you can’t access the app, you can share information with the police by sending an anonymous text tip by texting BADLANDSTIP and their message to 847411 (tip411).