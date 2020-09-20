Badlands Flying Club in Watford City opening new opportunities through aviation

Millions of Americans hold a driver’s license to operate a car, but that number drops significantly when it comes to piloting an aircraft.

KX News visited a couple of guys in Watford City who are hoping to get more people involved in aviation, with a new Flight Club.

Co-Owner Jeremy Renken said, “We took it over the last week of February and we’ve just been trying to get stuff together.”

The Badlands Flying Club in Watford City is now owned and operated by Jeremy Renken and Pedro Cavacas after sudden issues with the previous owner.

“He lost his medical card and he had to be transferred for work to Georgia.” Co-Owner Pedro Cavacas said.

The club was designed nearly a year ago, giving people in the community an opportunity to obtain their pilot’s license without the hassle and high cost of attending an actual school.

“We think it’s important for people who don’t have that much money and we want to make it more affordable for others that cannot afford that much” Cavacas said.

The two say, there are many benefits to having your license, from pursuing a career in aviation, all the way to agriculture. They say the list goes on.

“I mean for us it was mainly just to be able to travel home. The convenience of being able to do that, I mean I could fly their in the Warrior in three hours versus driving nine and a half hours.” Renken said.

If you’re wanting to get your license, it’s a two step process. First in the classroom. Second behind the yokes of the plane.

“Once you’re to the point where you’re able to safely and proficiently meet all of the criteria set forth by the FAA, you get signed off to go take your check ride, you take your check ride, you’re a pilot.” Flight Instructor Stephen Vook said.

Cavacas says even if you don’t think you’re meant to be a pilot, it’s still worth giving it a shot.

“Maybe it’s a passion that you have, maybe it’s something that you don’t like, so it’s nice to go up and actually fly for yourself.” Cavacas said.

The two say if you want to take a free discovery flight, just stop by the Watford City Municipal Airport.