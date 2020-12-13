Badlands Search and Rescue group looking for extra volunteers

The Watford City based Badlands Search and Rescue group is looking for a few extra members.

The volunteer group was created a year ago to provide an around the clock unit for search and rescue calls in the badlands, with no government funding required.

KX News spoke to one member who says there are currently 20 volunteers ready at a moments notice.

He says despite a lack in call volume throughout the year, the group is always looking for extra people and joining isn’t too difficult.

“We have a national certification that we pursue for each member. You have to do that within your 6-months of being onboard and then we pursue the next level after that and so we’ve had quite a bit of success with that up until this point and we’re just going to keep marching on.” Member Travis Bateman said.

