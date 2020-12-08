Badlands Search and Rescue Group receive new equipment to advance its mission

The Mckenzie County Badlands search and rescue team received a generous donation, saving them a few dollars.

The volunteer group was created a year ago to provide an around the clock unit for search and rescue calls, with no government funding.

A few days ago the West Fargo Police Department donated 20 handheld radio devices to help the group communicate while out on missions.

One member tells us the donation was much needed, saving them around $30,000 total.

“When it comes down to our operations out in the field communication is key. That is the most important part next to having the people out on a mission.” Travis Bateman said.

Bateman says the radios will be distributed out to the team.