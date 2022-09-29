BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck Art & Galleries Association (BAGA) is holding its largest and longest-running art exhibit from October 4-28.

According to a news release, the 78th Annual Fall Art Show is the only juried exhibit held by BAGA during the year.

The 2022 exhibit features 179 works of art by 64 artists from across the region.

A Tuesday reception from 5-7 p.m. will honor the artists and reveal the Best of Show Award, 10 Juror’s Choice Awards, and 15 Honorable Mentions.

These awards were selected by juror Tom Marple, an artist and retired graphic design instructor for Bismarck State College.

BAGA will also announce the BAGA Board Selection, People’s Choice Award, Volunteer of the Year, and the Citation Award Winner.

The Citation Award has been presented to an outstanding artist, or promoter of the arts, in North Dakota, since 1946. It is awarded to one individual who made a difference in the arts in our region.

The Volunteer of the Year Award is presented to a volunteer who has demonstrated a commitment to the arts in our region through their tireless efforts and continued support of the Bismarck Art & Galleries Association, a non-profit that relies heavily on the support of its volunteers.

“We are so grateful to all the artists, volunteers, donors, and sponsors that make the Fall Art Show possible,” said Lynae Hanson, executive director of Bismarck Art & Galleries Association. “This show is a tradition that started in the early 1940s and is still extremely popular today. We couldn’t do it without the help of everyone who has a passion for the arts and a desire to celebrate and support the creatives in our community.”

All the works of art on display at BAGA throughout the month also have the opportunity to be displayed at the Elsa Forde Gallery at BSC and the Clairmont gallery at the University of Mary following the BAGA exhibit.

Directors for both galleries have made their selections and those selections will also be revealed at the Tuesday reception.

BAGA is located at 422 E Front Ave, Bismarck, and is open Tuesday – Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 1-3 p.m.