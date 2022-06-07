The Bismarck Art and Galleries Association has announced the lineup for this month’s artist showcase — which always highlights one traveling display and the work of one of its members.

The first of the individuals displaying their work this month is Doug Boyd, a former resident of Bismarck who now resides in Omaha. In his exhibit, entitled “From a Chair to a Rabbit,” he will be featuring unique sculptures and contemporary artwork of all kinds of animals and objects — including, yes, chairs and rabbits.

The featured Member Artist this month is Peter Wax, who will be exhibiting his works of portraits of historical figures, flora, fauna, and animals in oil paint.

Following the annual membership meeting at 4:30 p.m., an artist’s reception and official opening of the showcases will be held on the evening of June 7th, beginning at 5:00 p.m. at the BAGA’s Gallery, 422 East Front Avenue in Bismarck. All members of the Art & Galleries Association are invited to attend.

The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday, from 10:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m., or by appointment. During the summer, it is closed on Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays.