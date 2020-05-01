Bakken Area Homes Real Estate Company has created a fun way to support local restaurants

With businesses and restaurants soon opening back up, the real estate company created the Facebook page, Williston ND Restaurant Specials, encouraging people to eat out at their favorite restaurants and post their meals on the page.

Those who receive the most likes under their post will receive a gift card to eat at that restaurant for free their next visit.

“This is helping these restaurants out by driving traffic in there and also introduces people to restaurants that they may not know about.” Team Leader David VanAssche said.

He says they plan to keep this going and is encouraging other communities to take part in this as well.