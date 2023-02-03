MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — What’s one popular activity in North Dakota? Cornhole!

But what’s even better about one event this weekend, is that it raises money for children too.

Saturday at 9 a.m., the Moose Lodge in Minot is hosting an event, which promises to raise money for Companions for Children.

Companions for Children is a non-profit volunteer program that offers a one-to-one relationship between an adult and a youth.

With the cornhole tournament, live music, a live auction, and door prizes, there will be a lot to do.

Josh Blackaby, co-owner of SandPro, “I know quite a few people that are a part of the Companions for Children I think it’s incredible what they do, and taking a child out to lunch and being a mentor for children is so admirable.”

To purchase tickets and reserve your spot please visit SandPro’s Facebook event.