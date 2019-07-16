Bakken BBQ raises 100k for Make-A-Wish Foundation

Bakken BBQ is a fundraiser in Dickinson that raises money for the Make A Wish Foundation. It’s an annual fundraiser to help kids in need get a wish granted.

This year, they raised a $100,000, that’s $40,000 more than last year.

The fundraiser is a way to bring the community together by having a cook-off competition and other fun activities.

Organizers say they have helped change many lives since they started seven years ago.

“Make a wish has touched our hearts, we met the wish families, we have been involved in make a wish and it’s an amazing organization. We get to see where the money goes and also how the money is used. It is amazing to see kids who wished to go to Disney World, SeaWorld, Europe and wherever they want to go,” said Jackie Jenkin, Co-Founder of Bakken BBQ.

Since 2013, Bakken BBQ has raised over $400,000 for charity.