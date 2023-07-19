NEW TOWN, N.D. (KXNET)— Organizers for the Bakken Classic Fishing Derby have decided to postpone this year’s event.

Tessa Sandstrom, Executive Director of the North Dakota Petroleum Foundation, in an email to KX News, said the decision was made due to inclement weather. “Unfortunately, due to the high winds forecast for Wednesday (July 19), we’ve made the decision to postpone (potentially cancel) this year’s Fishing Derby. We had an amazing turnout of 94 registered teams, which would have been great with better weather. However, the incoming weather would only add complications and unsafe conditions for loading. “

She added that they are looking at a new date for next month. “Pending ND Game and Fish and 4 Bears Marina approval, we are looking at potentially rescheduling the Derby for Wednesday, August 9 of this year. I won’t know until later this week, but I will send out an update at that time to see if it is a possibility.”