Bakken Elementary Gives Back Once More with Tie, Knot Blankets

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Students at Bakken Elementary in Williston are proving that no matter your age, you can still give back.

Victoria Arneson’s sixth-grade class isn’t new to giving back.

“We had the Australian bush fire relief and we actually raised $668. Mrs. Clark shipped everything off and she even went to the bush fire GoFundMe and donated all that money. The kids were really excited to reach their goal,” said Arneson.

After that success, Arneson’s eager class decided to keep going. This time, on something as warm as their hearts.

“We did tie blankets and knot blankets. It’s something the kids had to learn how to measure, they had to learn how to cut and they loved doing it. They had so much fun. We made about 23 or 24 blankets for the family crisis shelter,” Arneson said.

This is all a part of ‘Passion Projects’, where every Friday, kids come together to apply real-life skills, like cooking, sewing, building and much more, and the finished product always goes to a worthy cause.

“We have different activities for them to choose which are our passion projects so that they can have skills and do things that engage them and do things that are relevant in their life every day,” she said.

“It really feels good I’m helping out people everywhere,” sixth-grade student Taylor Fisk said.

Arneson said they’ll continue with projects like this until the semester ends with hopes that the students carry these good deeds on.

“I hope that they learn that being kind is important and that they can do anything on their own too,” said Arneson.

Their next project they will collaborate with Williston High School to begin cooking classes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Bakken Elem Blankets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bakken Elem Blankets"

WSC Enrollment

Thumbnail for the video titled "WSC Enrollment"

Remembering Hearts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remembering Hearts"

Tying the Knot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tying the Knot"

Best/Worst VDay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Best/Worst VDay"

Gun Range

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gun Range"

Minot City Hall Security

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot City Hall Security"

Fire in Harvey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire in Harvey"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/14"

NDGF Violations

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDGF Violations"

Hemp Dispensary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hemp Dispensary"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/14"

Enjoy the warm Valentine's Day!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Enjoy the warm Valentine's Day!"

FURRY FRIDAY: MEET BONITA THE PUPPY

Thumbnail for the video titled "FURRY FRIDAY: MEET BONITA THE PUPPY"

Long-lasting love

Thumbnail for the video titled "Long-lasting love"

Boys Hockey 2.13.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Hockey 2.13.20"

College Basketball 2.13.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball 2.13.20"

Bismarck-St. Mary's basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck-St. Mary's basketball"

Girls HS Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Bball"

Dickinson Trinity Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Trinity Bball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge