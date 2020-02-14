Bakken Elementary Gives Back Once More with Tie, Knot Blankets

Students at Bakken Elementary in Williston are proving that no matter your age, you can still give back.

Victoria Arneson’s sixth-grade class isn’t new to giving back.

“We had the Australian bush fire relief and we actually raised $668. Mrs. Clark shipped everything off and she even went to the bush fire GoFundMe and donated all that money. The kids were really excited to reach their goal,” said Arneson.

After that success, Arneson’s eager class decided to keep going. This time, on something as warm as their hearts.

“We did tie blankets and knot blankets. It’s something the kids had to learn how to measure, they had to learn how to cut and they loved doing it. They had so much fun. We made about 23 or 24 blankets for the family crisis shelter,” Arneson said.

This is all a part of ‘Passion Projects’, where every Friday, kids come together to apply real-life skills, like cooking, sewing, building and much more, and the finished product always goes to a worthy cause.

“We have different activities for them to choose which are our passion projects so that they can have skills and do things that engage them and do things that are relevant in their life every day,” she said.

“It really feels good I’m helping out people everywhere,” sixth-grade student Taylor Fisk said.

Arneson said they’ll continue with projects like this until the semester ends with hopes that the students carry these good deeds on.

“I hope that they learn that being kind is important and that they can do anything on their own too,” said Arneson.

Their next project they will collaborate with Williston High School to begin cooking classes.